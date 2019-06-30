Firefighters responding to commercial building fire on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at a commercial building on Airline Highway Sunday afternoon.
On June 30 just before noon, firefighters with the St. George Fire Department were called out to a reported fire at Tint Pros.
Authorities were not able to immediately provide any other details surrounding the fire, including whether there are any reported injuries.
The fire as since been extinguished.
