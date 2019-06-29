Woman reportedly crashes vehicle through front of business while intoxicated after leaving small child and infant alone at home

EBRSO: Liudmyla Knight
By Kevin Foster | June 29, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 4:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Liudmyla Knight, 37, after she drove through the front window of a gas station on Tiger Bend Road while under the influence of alcohol, investigators say.

Responding deputies noticed a faint smell of alcohol coming from Knight and her vehicle upon arriving at the scene. Knight submitted to a breathalyzer test which registered a .194 blood alcohol concentration. Investigators also learned Knight’s license was driving on a suspended license.

While being interviewed, Knight told investigators she’d left a 4-year-old child and 16-month-old infant at home unattended. Deputies were able to locate the children and find someone to care for them. Child Protective Services were later notified.

Knight faces several charges, including:

  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
  • Child desertion
  • Reckless operation of a vehicle
  • Driving with an expired license

