Police: 7 injured in shooting at Florida Boulevard night club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least two people have life-threatening injuries after seven people were hurt during an early Saturday shooting at a night club on Florida Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge police Department responded to a call about a shooting reported at the Stadium Ultralounge on Florida Boulevard. The night club is located across the street from the Bon Marche Mall.
Investigators believe a physical altercation escalated into a shooting. Gunshots were fired both inside and outside of the club.
First responders picked up four patients at the shooting location, and three other victims were picked up at a nearby address.
The patients were transported to a local hospital. One of the patients is believed to not have been shot, but was injured during the shooting incident.
This shooting happened the same night as two other late night shootings in Baton Rouge. Two people were injured in a shooting reported on Jasper Avenue, and at least one person was injured in a shooting near Fred’s Bar in Tigerland, according to EMS spokesperson Nick McDonner.
McDonner added that the shootings are unrelated.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, and follow 9NEWS on Facebook and Twitter to follow any updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.