Motorcyclist dies after deputy-involved crash in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a patrol vehicle during a pursuit in Denham Springs.
At around midnight on June 29, the Louisiana State Police (LSP) started investigating the deadly crash that happened Lockhart Road, west of Cockerham Road.
Jason Vidrine of Crowley, 44, of Crowly, died in the crash, according to LSP.
Troopers said an on-duty trooper observed two motorcycles speeding on LA Hwy 64 near LA Hwy 1019. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but Vidrine and a second motorcyclist didn’t stop, and fled eastbound on LA Hwy 64.
The motorcyclists crossed LA Hwy 16 and entered the roundabout on Lockhart Road at Cockerman Road.
The unidentified motorcyclist fled north on Linder Road.
Vidrine circled the roundabout and returned westbound on Lockhart Road. Vidrine crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an on-duty Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Vidrine died at the scene. The deputy had minor injuries from the crash.
Troopers don’t believe the deputy was impaired during the crash.
The investigation is ongoing, and LSP didn’t release any further information.
Troopers are trying to identity of the second motorcyclist.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500, or their local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.