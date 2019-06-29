FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend with chance of scattered rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend will be drier than we first thought thanks to an influx of dry air and a strengthening high-pressure system.
Today only scattered evening thundershowers are expected primarily during the late afternoon hours. One or two storms though could still be strong with gusty winds, small hail and lightning.
Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.
Sunday will have a slightly better chance for rain and rains will start a bit earlier. Spotty shower will be possible by late morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. Activity will come to an end by evening.
We still think most stay dry both Saturday and Sunday so definitely don’t cancel any outdoor plans you may have. With the earlier onset of rain Sunday, afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees cooler.
It’s back to a summer time weather pattern for the Independence Day work week as high pressure builds overhead keeping rain chances very slight. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures into the low 100s. The driest and hottest day may just be Thursday July 4th.
That’s good news for fireworks and grilling, but you’ll definitely be feeling the heat so stay hydrated and dress in the shorts. The high pressure system is expected to weaken some by next weekend bringing back a slightly better rain chance.
