Buddy Amoroso remembered with bike ride one year after death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the first anniversary of his death, family, friends, and fellow bikers gathered at Pointe Marie on River Road to celebrate the life of Anthony “Buddy” Amoroso.
One person traveled from Texas to show support. "When I found out about this ride to honor Mr. Buddy, I thought it was pretty important to be able to come back and participate in this ride. When you’re together with other cyclist that share the same interest and the same passion, I mean, it’s a powerful thing. It’s more than just miles on the road, it’s something that we all feel inside,” said Brad Didier.
Participants had the option to participate in a 10-mile or 30-mile bike ride. Funds raised during the ride also helped support the Louisiana Key Academy for dyslexic students.
Amoroso’s daughter says the program was important to her father who battled dyslexia. “It’s just truly incredible and life changing for these students,” said Mikey Traina.
Traina also said she’s grateful for the outreach from the community for her dad and his passions. “It makes me feel just very emotional and so much gratitude truly."
A lifelong Baton Rouge resident, Amoroso was serving his second term on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, when he was killed in a bicycle crash. He was married and the father of three children including a son who is in the US Navy.
Many remember Amoroso as a giant in the community with a heart of gold.
