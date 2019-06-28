Woman finds man inside her Northgate apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It sounds like the real life story of Goldilocks. A man is accused of breaking into an apartment, sleeping, and eating the resident’s food.
Treasure Richardson says that’s exactly what happened this week. Richardson lives in a multi-tenant unit at the Northgate Apartments on Highland Road. She had two roommates who were evicted and has been living alone ever since... or so she thought.
She says she started to grow suspicious there was an unwelcome roommate after hearing strange noises at night.
“I've been hearing my refrigerator open in the middle of the night,” Richardson said. “I've been hearing the dryer and stuff open in the middle of the night."
When she found a mysterious cell phone she didn’t recognize, her suspicions were confirmed.
"I went through his phone and found out his name and had a picture of him and I called 911,” she said. “When 911 came, the same guy that broke in, he ran to the police and said that someone just stole his phone and he chased them to this apartment complex."
Police arrested and charged Marvin Hall with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. According to the arrest report, Hall admitted to entering the apartment for a place to sleep.
This is not the first time he’s been accused of doing something like this. Hall has a slew of burglary and unauthorized entry charges dating back to 2016.
“He’s been in my ice. I had a pack of Toaster Strudels in there. He left me two out of 12 of them and I’ve never even opened them,” Richardson said. “He cooked some of my boiled hot sausages, which means you have to be on my stove and using my pots and everything to been cooking my hot sausages.”
She says she reported the incident to the property managers at Northgate, but nothing has been done to address the security issues.
“It’s really their fault that they left, they just came in here last week and walked these rooms and they left the windows open. They still haven’t locked any of the doors or fixed anything since this incident happened,” she said.
Shaken and terrified, she’s now packing up and moving out.
“When you catch somebody in your house, I just, I don’t know what you can do. That’s just very disrespectful and not, not tolerable. It’s not safe at all," said Richardson.
WAFB reached out to the property manager of Northgate Apartments for comment; she refused.
