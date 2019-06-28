Unsuccessful burglars sought after ramming store, attempting to steal ATM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are searching for multiple people who failed to steal an ATM during a burglary attempt, but caused extensive damage to the business they were attempting to burglarize.
Surveillance video from the parking lot of a store in the 7900 block of Jefferson Highway shows a single cab white pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F150, ram the front of the business three times, causing heavy damage. Two people currently sought by deputies exited the vehicle, went inside of the store, and pulled the ATM out into the parking lot around 3:52 a.m.
A third person joined the others after exiting a second vehicle, a dark colored sedan driven by an unknown subject captured pulling into the area. That person later left the scene before the others, fleeing on foot toward Jefferson Highway.
Around 3:55 a.m. the other two people fled in the white pick-up truck after realizing they’d be unable to steal the ATM.
Investigators discovered the ATM, store merchandise, and what appeared to be shards of the suspect’s vehicle taillight on the sidewalk. Investigators also found black and white Chicago Bulls baseball cap which they observed one of the individuals wearing.
