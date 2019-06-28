Thibodaux man arrested for murder, numerous drug violations

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a Thibodaux man has been arrested on murder and drug charges.
Danzell Washington, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday, June 25 after a fatal shooting incident on May 25 on Midland Drive in Thibodaux. The shooting claimed the life of a 22 year old man, also from Thibodaux.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Washington’s arrest. Deputies were able to find him in the Labadieville area and tried to arrest him. Washington reportedly lead police on a brief car chase, but was quickly arrested. Authorities seized a variety of illegal drugs from Washington, the report states.
Washington is charged as follows:
- Second degree murder
- Possession of Xanax
- Possession of Suboxone
- Possession of hydrocodone
- Possession of oxycodone
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of heroin with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
Washington is awaiting a bail hearing for the drug charges. He will then be transported to Lafourche Parish for the second degree murder charge.
On May 28, John Washington, 27, of Labadieville, was also arrested in connection with the same murder case.
The investigation continues.
