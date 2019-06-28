SU receives $10k grant for bulletproof vests for police department

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Police Department has received a grant worth $10,000 to upgrade the force’s bulletproof vests.
The grant came from the ExxonMobil Foundation, the North Baton Rouge Chemical District Task Force, and the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation.
Angel Armor has been chosen to provide the vests due to the comfort and functionality of the vests, which will provide an additional layer of protection for officers as they serve the community and the school’s campus.
