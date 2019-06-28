Strong thunderstorms move through area; 6,300 without power in EBR Parish

By Rachael Thomas | June 28, 2019 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 5:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Strong thunderstorms moved through the Baton Rouge area, bring with them some hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and unfortunately, power outages.

As of 5 p.m., just over 6,000 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. Another 7,500 or so were without power in neighboring Tangipahoa Parish, and almost 750 in Livingston Parish.

Check Entergy’s website for updates on when the power is expected to be restored.

Many residents have reported hail falling as the storms moved through. The video below was taken off of Millerville Road.

