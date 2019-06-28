SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Donaldsonville Tigers

Head Coach Brian Richardson admits he’ll have to game plan some shifts and misdirection for sophomore quarterback Treveyon Brown and senior Jarquaivus Tenner to keep opposing defenses off balance. They’ve got ten seniors and six starters back on both sides of the ball, and hope to get a spark from young guys like Deandre Johnson, who’s just a sophomore, but they’ll need that senior leadership entering a new river parish district featuring neighboring rivals, plus Patterson.