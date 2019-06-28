SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Donaldsonville Tigers

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Fifteen teams down and 15 more to go in 2019′s Sportsline Summer Camp, as we head toward Aug. 30 and year number 30 for Sportsline Friday Nite.
Stop 15 is Donaldsonville High School. The 3A Tigers are thin up front, except for guys like 6′ 2″, 285-pound nose tackle Willie Pecue, who throws some runners around like rag dolls, and defensive end Brandon Williams, who can blow up the edge on pass plays and runs.
Head Coach Brian Richardson admits he’ll have to game plan some shifts and misdirection for sophomore quarterback Treveyon Brown and senior Jarquaivus Tenner to keep opposing defenses off balance. They’ve got ten seniors and six starters back on both sides of the ball, and hope to get a spark from young guys like Deandre Johnson, who’s just a sophomore, but they’ll need that senior leadership entering a new river parish district featuring neighboring rivals, plus Patterson.
“It’s never been easy for us at Donaldsonville. We go from West Fel and U-High to Lutcher and St. James,” Richardson said.
