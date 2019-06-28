More new hep A cases reported in La. this week than typically seen in whole year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting 26 new cases of hepatitis A since Friday, June 21. That means there have been more new reports in the last week than there are in a typical year.
Three hundred and twenty-eight people have been diagnosed with hep A since the outbreak began in January of 2018. LDH says you don’t need to get vaccinated unless you’ve come into contact with “someone in the at-risk population, including prisoners, homeless people, and men who have sex with other men.”
Otherwise, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands.
