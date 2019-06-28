More new hep A cases reported in La. this week than typically seen in whole year

(Source: Louisiana Department of Health)
By WAFB Staff | June 28, 2019 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 5:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting 26 new cases of hepatitis A since Friday, June 21. That means there have been more new reports in the last week than there are in a typical year.

Three hundred and twenty-eight people have been diagnosed with hep A since the outbreak began in January of 2018. LDH says you don’t need to get vaccinated unless you’ve come into contact with “someone in the at-risk population, including prisoners, homeless people, and men who have sex with other men.”

Otherwise, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands.

Click here for more information from LDH about hepatitis A.

