Mom says son nearly died from dairy ingredients in finger paint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mom is sounding the alarm after she says her son had an anaphylactic reaction to paint used at his daycare.
Christen Hyde knew her 7-month-old son, Lofton, had a milk allergy, but she had no idea dairy ingredients might show up in craft supplies. The Our Lady of the Lake nurse was recently at work when she got the frightening phone call.
“I just happened to see on the caller ID, ‘Peds ER’ and I just had a sense of doom,” Hyde recalled.
Daycare staff called 911 and paramedics rushed Lofton to the hospital with severe hives and swelling in his face. Hyde says a daycare worker had just dipped her son’s foot in paint for a craft project and she believes the paint contained dairy-based ingredients.
“We started googling to see if anything came up with possible milk in these products, and it did. They actually say that a lot of these finger paints contain milk, egg, wheat, oat,” Hyde said.
OLOL pediatric allergist, Dr. Sandhya Mani, says many parents and caretakers don’t realize how common these ingredients are. Many are not listed on the labels of some craft supplies.
“Children with allergies to milk, wheat, oat, corn, sometimes even soy… these are in multiple arts and crafts projects, including paints, clay, chalk,” Mani explained. She suggests looking for products that list ingredients or are marked allergy-friendly. Mani says it’s a problem that needs to have more awareness brought to it as more kids develop allergies.
“As we go on in generations, it’s actually becoming more common, not less common, so we think now probably about one in 1 in 3 children has food allergy,” Mani added.
Hyde posted Lofton’s experience on Facebook to help spread the word. At last check, her post had over 60,000 shares.
She says she’s thankful daycare staff and paramedics acted so quickly.
“It gets me emotional because if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know if he would be here,” Hyde said while fighting back tears.
Hyde declined to name the specific paint used by the daycare, but says staff members have since removed it from the building. She says she’s been in touch with the company to request a list of ingredients.
