Louisiana child in critical condition after being mauled by dogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being mauled by multiple dogs.
According to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates, the child was airlifted Friday, July 28 to Ochsner-LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. The 3-year-old is in critical condition due to being attacked by neighborhood dogs.
The child was identified as Walter James Fuller Jr. of 161 Walker Rd., Sterlington.
Sheriff’s investigators reported that the mother of the child had been taking a nap. When she woke up, she discovered the child was not in the house along with two other children, ages 5 and 6.
The 3-year-old was found next to a shed in the yard with his clothes ripped from his body and numerous injuries, Gates said.
The sheriff said it is believed three neighborhood dogs, two pit bull mix and one Shepherd mix, may have been responsible for the attack.
Gates said Child Protective Services were notified and that the investigation is continuing.
Pafford Emergency Medical Services transported the child to Shreveport.
