Levees will be off-limits for July 4 fireworks, watch from these locations instead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All pedestrian and vehicle access to the levee will be prohibited during Fourth of July celebrations in Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday safety precautions will be put into place for this year's Fourth of July celebrations downtown.
Events will continue as scheduled, but out of an abundance of caution, due to high river levels, people will not be allowed on the levee after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 beginning where the levee passes underneath I-10 north to North Street.
People will be allowed on the levee during the daytime on July 4, but not after 5 p.m.
Due to the height of the river, the levee will not be available to the public for viewing of the fireworks.
The Downtown Development District released a map with public viewing areas along River Road, at Repentance Park, the Old State Capitol Grounds, Lafayette Park, and the Riverfront Plaza.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.