La. to receive $4M grant for childhood immunizations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is set to receive a $4 million grant to provide childhood immunizations, Senator John Kennedy announced Thursday, June 27.
Kennedy’s office says in 2018, only 70% of kids in Louisiana under age 3 received their recommended vaccinations. That percentage was even lower for kids living below the poverty line.
“Preventative measures like vaccinations help keep our kids healthy and our communities safe from harmful diseases. This grant will allow Louisiana to provide important immunizations,” Kennedy said.
