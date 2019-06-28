Gov. signs bill to disperse BP oil spill money to infrastructure projects, including LA 415 connector

“The signing of HB 578 is a win for infrastructure,” said DOTD Secretary Sean Wilson. “The transportation needs are crucial throughout the state and impacts our economy and quality of life. In West Baton Rouge where I-10 is used as a major connector for local residents and motorists traveling across the country and this connector will greatly improve connectivity and will assist in alleviating some of the traffic congestion experienced on a daily basis. While this one-time investment is a good down payment, we have so much more we could achieve with sustainable infrastructure investment.”