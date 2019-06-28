Gov. signs bill to disperse BP oil spill money to infrastructure projects, including LA 415 connector

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards signed a $700 million infrastructure investment bill Friday.
The money, which comes from the BP oil spill settlement, will be dispersed among several transportation projects across the state.
Projects that will receive funding include:
- I-49 North Inter-City Connector in Caddo Parish
- Sugarhouse Road Extension in Rapides Parish
- Hooper Road Widening in East Baton Rouge Parish
- LA 3241 extension from I-12 to Bush in St. Tammany Parish
- I-49 South in Acadia and Lafayette Parishes
- LA 1 at Leeville improvements in Lafourche Parish.
The bill also allocates $125 million to construct a 2.7-mile connector from the LA 415/Lobdell Highway exit on I-10 to LA 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish. A new four-lane roadway will be constructed between LA 1 near Hwy. 988 (Beaulieu Lane) and I-10 at the LA 415 interchange, in addition to a bridge over the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
“Signing this bill into law is another major accomplishment for the state’s infrastructure, and I applaud the legislature for targeting long-awaited projects that we know will help improve travel for motorists and provide economic benefits to the state,” said Gov. Edwards. “Despite overwhelming needs, we are finding innovative ways to fund important projects across Louisiana, which is necessary for the growth of our communities and state."
“The signing of HB 578 is a win for infrastructure,” said DOTD Secretary Sean Wilson. “The transportation needs are crucial throughout the state and impacts our economy and quality of life. In West Baton Rouge where I-10 is used as a major connector for local residents and motorists traveling across the country and this connector will greatly improve connectivity and will assist in alleviating some of the traffic congestion experienced on a daily basis. While this one-time investment is a good down payment, we have so much more we could achieve with sustainable infrastructure investment.”
DOTD expects to have a consultant under contract for the design of the connector by fall 2019. Construction is estimated to begin in fall of 2022.
