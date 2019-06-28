FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend forecast looking a bit wetter

However, that certainly doesn’t mean we’ll be “rain-free” today; in fact, far from it! The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of SE LA and SW MS under a “low-end risk” for severe weather today – the main threats will be an outbreak of brief heavy storms and the potential of small hail (very similar to yesterday) primarily during the late afternoon/early evening hours – our high, prior to the rainfall, will top out at 94°.