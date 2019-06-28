FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected through weekend

The weather settles down overnight and it’s a mainly dry start Saturday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s. However, like the area has seen the last couple of days, get ready for a return of afternoon activity Saturday. Spotty showers could develop as early as the late morning and into the noon hour Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast board into the afternoon. Set Saturday rain chances at about 50% for your neighborhood with a high around 90°. Once again, one or more of those Saturday storms could become strong to severe as they tend to track from north to south over the WAFB area.