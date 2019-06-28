FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon will extend into the evening before subsiding. Once again, a few of those storms could become strong to severe as they tend to track from north to south. The main threat will be the potential for damaging winds and small hail along with locally heavy downpours into the evening hours. Coverage Friday evening won’t be all that widespread, but if you happen to be under one of those storms, it will certainly get your attention.
The weather settles down overnight and it’s a mainly dry start Saturday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s. However, like the area has seen the last couple of days, get ready for a return of afternoon activity Saturday. Spotty showers could develop as early as the late morning and into the noon hour Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast board into the afternoon. Set Saturday rain chances at about 50% for your neighborhood with a high around 90°. Once again, one or more of those Saturday storms could become strong to severe as they tend to track from north to south over the WAFB area.
It’s a repeat Sunday, with a mostly dry sunrise in the 70s and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a high around 90°.
Keep in mind that neither Saturday or Sunday will be all day washouts. In addition, most neighborhoods can expect less than 0.5″ of rain for their two-day totals although some local areas getting 1″ or more is certainly possible for those places that are under some of the stronger weekend storms.
The bottom line is the Storm Team recommends you stick with your current weekend outdoor plans, but have the WAFB Weather App handy to keep track of any developing activity both afternoons.
The forecast for the first week of July calls for a very typical day to day summer pattern: low to mid 70s for the morning starts, low 90s for the afternoons that will feel like the upper 90s to near 100°, and rain chances running at 30% to 40% each day and continuing right through next weekend (July 6 and 7).
In other weather news, we continue to get the "all clear” from the National Hurricane Center in terms of the potential for tropical development over the next five days or more.
And the Storm Team is also keeping watch on the Mississippi River, with the latest extended forecast calling for a continued, but painfully slow, fall of water levels through the coming weeks. The latest experimental projection from the NWS Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center (LMRFC) suggests Baton Rouge could still be at or near flood stage (35′) as of month’s end.
