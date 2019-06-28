‘Child passenger safety isn’t one size fits all’: Stricter laws ahead for drivers

Children at least 2 years old that have outgrown the rear-facing seat by height or weight must ride in a forward-facing safety seat with an internal harness. Children who are 4 years old that have outgrown the forward-facing seat must ride restrained in a child booster seat using a lap-shoulder seat belt. Children age 9 that have outgrown the booster seat and can pass the five step test must ride restrained with a lap-shoulder seat belt in the vehicle seat.