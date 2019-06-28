Baton Rouge awarded Tree City designation from Arbor Day Foundation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge has received the Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for the second year in a row.
Road signs will soon go up near the airport and downtown to let residents and visitors know about the designation.
“For 30 years, all members of Baton Rouge Green have cared for the future of this Earth, as well as the future of this city. The Tree City award represents a passionate contribution to peace, prosperity, and progress that will impact Baton Rouge for generations to come,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
More than 3,400 towns and cities across the country have been deemed Tree Cities. This status is achieved by meeting the following requirements:
- Maintaining a tree board or department
- Having a community tree ordinance
- Spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry
- Celebrating Arbor Day (Baton Rouge holds an annual Arbor Day celebration on the third Friday of January)
Baton Rouge Green, a non-profit organization dedicated to planting and sustaining trees and green spaces, assisted the city in applying for the designation. Click here for more about the Tree City USA program.
