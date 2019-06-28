Angola employee arrested, resigns after allegedly having relationship with inmate

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - A recent shakedown conducted at Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola, revealed a contraband cellphone, which helped investigators discover an inappropriate relationship between an employee and an inmate.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) says on Friday, June 28, they questioned Courtnee Anderson, 30, of Natchez, Mississippi, about the alleged inappropriate relationship, to which she reportedly admitted to.
Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office booked Anderson on one count of malfeasance in office. Anderson, a corrections officer at the prison, resigned during the investigation, DOC reports.
Anderson had been with Angola since the end of January. She was a sergeant.
