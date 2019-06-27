WANTED: Check cashing employee wanted for reportedly stealing more than $55k from employer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively looking for a man accused of stealing more than $55,000 from his employer.
D Antea Allen, 24, is wanted for felony theft. He’s described as a black male who is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing around 145 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say in February, Allen was working at a check cashing business in the 5400 block of Airline Highway when one morning, he did not show up for his shift. Management went to the store and reportedly found it empty, with all of the cash missing from the safe. Surveillance footage from two days prior showed Allen had removed cash from the safe and dropped it in a nearby trash can.
Then, when Allen closed the business for the day, he reportedly retrieved the bag from the trash can to make it look as though he was taking out the trash. Allen did not return to the business.
An audit showed Allen allegedly took a little over $55,000 from the business.
Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
