Two Ibervile Parish School District students getting free trip to Africa

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Usually if you’re in Louisiana and you’re looking to see a ferocious feline, you just head over to LSU for a visit with Mike the Tiger, but two Iberville Parish School District students and a teacher are going farther. They’re winners of a DOW Chemical contest which will send them on a free two-week trip to Kenya.
Haylee Richard from Plaquemine High School and her teacher, Natalie Ray, partnered on a video showing the effects of excessive Styrofoam usage at a Plaquemine school. Their video was selected in the DOW contest, which took global entries on ways students could make innovative impacts in their communities and around the world.
“We should be going on a safari, which is going to be really neat,” said Ray. “I keep thinking about Lion King and the animals I might see.”
It’s a dream come true for Richard, who’s getting to travel outside of the United States for the first time.
“I was in the middle of class and [Ray] just looked at me and she said, ‘We did it!’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ She pulled me over and she showed me the email and she said, ‘We just won a trip to Kenya!’" Richard said. “We were freaking out and everyone was looking at us in the classroom.”
Kobe Kelson from White Castle High School is a winner too. Kelson modeled his project around the idea of utilizing the large amount of sugarcane in White Castle. Kelson proposes heating the leftover material from sugarcane to create steam and using that steam to create energy for low income houses. It will be his first time seeing Africa too.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.