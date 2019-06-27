Texas man gets life sentence in death of 3-year-old daughter he claims choked on milk

Mathews had told investigators that Sherin had developmental disabilities and was malnourished. He described a special diet regimen in which she had to often eat in order to gain weight. He testified that Sherin was startled late one night in October 2017 when he raised his voice as she was drinking milk for nourishment, causing her to choke on the drink. Her body went limp and he panicked when he was unable to resuscitate her, he testified. He didn't alert his wife, a registered nurse, or call 911 because he was afraid child welfare authorities would become involved.