St. Amant couple moves into new trailer thanks to community donations after losing home in ’16 flooding

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The community recently stepped up to help a couple in desperate need. They were nearly homeless after the 2016 flood. The couple has now moved into a brand new home, made possible by people’s generosity.
A couple in St. Amant who had been living under their carport since the 2016 flood has now moved into a brand new trailer thanks to donations from the community.
“Oh God, perfect! Oh my God! He is going to love it!” exclaimed Verna Bourgeois as she walked into her new home for the first time.
“The thought of them not being in that mold. We ripped that out today. It was unimaginable. I can’t believe they were there for that long, and next month will be three years. To know that they’re gonna’ be healthy and they’re gonna’ be happy. They have a new start and new things,” said Brandi Brignac, who helped the couple move into their new home.
A non-profit organization formed from all this. It’s called Boots of Hope 4:13.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.