SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Port Allen Pelicans

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Stop number 14 for summer camp headed toward the 30th season of Sportsline Friday Nite is the Port Allen Pelicans.
Don Gibson and the Pelicans are excited about having 18 starters back, nine on offense and nine on defense, but that offense showed some glimpses of the new spread offense they’ll employ in 2019 at the spring game against St. Helena.
“We lost some guys on the way, but the guys that we have right now, you know, I would put them up against anybody. It’s amazing the progress that we’ve made in the time that I’ve been head coach, and I’m really looking forward to this year because I think we are going to have a year that is going to surprise a lot of people," said Gibson.
Click here for more about Port Allen High’s football program and their schedule.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.