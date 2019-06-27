SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Leroy’s Lip Smack’n Lemonade

“And this is going to be Leroy’s legacy. Leroy loves taking his donation to children’s hospital, so we really like that. He’s learning how to give," said Sherilyn. “We want other families to know, please never give up on your children. You know, a child with autism or with a special need, they just need a little more help. They just need a few more tools in the toolbox than a regular child, but never give up on them. They have dreams just like everyone else and you just have to get behind them and push them.”