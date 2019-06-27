Pre- disciplinary hearing to be held for officer seen on cam punching man in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department caught on camera beating a man in Tigerland will now have to answer to internal affairs.
Video shows Officer Marshall McDermitt hitting a 21 year old at least ten times in a matter of seconds while he was trying to arrest him in Tigerland earlier in the year.
The officer eventually charged the man with public intoxication, resisting an officer, and battery, but the question has been raised about whether or not the officer went too far with his actions. BRPD says their internal affairs investigation has wrapped up and the officer will be given a chance to defend himself in a pre-disciplinary hearing to be held soon.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.