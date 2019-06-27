Man accused of setting multiple fires at home on Van Gogh Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been charged with simple arson after reportedly setting multiple fires at a building on Van Gogh Avenue.
On Wednesday, June 26, around 1:20 p.m., police and fire authorities were called out to the 6600 block of Van Gogh Avenue about a fire. While on the scene, three more fires were discovered by firefighters.
Through eyewitness statements and surveillance footage, officials were able to identify Edward Butler Jr., 58, as the suspect. After taking Butler into custody, police reportedly found that he had a lighter, matches, and napkins seen in the security footage used to start the fire. He reportedly caused about $40,000 in damage.
