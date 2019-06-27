Livingston Parish man gets just over 6 years in jail after 300+ child porn videos found on computer

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man from Livingston Parish has been sentenced to serve in federal prison after being convicted for receiving child pornography.
United States District Court Chief Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Colt Gibson, 35, to 73 months in jail. After he serves his sentence, Gibson must serve a five-year term of supervised release. His sentence was part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Gibson used file-sharing software to download a video of a prepubescent female engaged in a sexual act with an adult male. A forensic examination of Gibson’s computer and other electronic storage devices revealed he had at least 300 other child porn videos, some involving toddlers.
“Online child sexual exploitation investigations and prosecutions will continue to be priority for this office and those who engage in such vile behavior will be held accountable. Those who receive or possess child pornography contribute to the continuing victimization of child victims and create demand for future exploitation which will not be tolerated. I greatly appreciate the excellent and hard work of the prosecutors and agents who handle these challenging cases,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
“As a father, I know I would do anything to protect my son. Since taking office, I have teamed with law enforcement partners to protect Louisiana’s children. I thank the work of my team and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in bringing this child predator to justice,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.
