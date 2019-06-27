La. Rep. Cedric Richmond wins MVP of Congressional Baseball Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Democrats beat the Republicans in a high-scoring 14-7 win Wednesday night in the 58th annual Congressional Baseball Game. It was the Democrats’ 10th win in 11 years.
The theme of this year’s event was “For the love of the game,” highlighting how the annual game brings together lawmakers from across the political spectrum for a worthy cause. The game raised $1.3 million for Congressional Sports for Charity, a foundation which supports charities for children and families in the Washington, D.C. area.
Representative Cedric Richmond from Louisiana and winning pitcher for the Democrats took home the MVP award. Richmond represented the Tigers during the game by wearing an LSU baseball uniform with Grant Delpit’s No.7.
Cedric Richmond represents the 2nd Congressional District of Louisiana and is also the House Democratic Assistant to the Majority Whip.
Congratulations, Representative Cedric Richmond.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.