3 killed in overnight shooting; suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people are dead and one man is in custody after an overnight shooting.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide in the 2000 block of Palmer Lane off of South Harrell’s Ferry Road.
The victims have yet to be identified but EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said a man shot and killed three people; two women and one man. All three died from multiple gunshot wounds, Gautreaux said.
The dispatch call came in just before midnight on Wednesday, June 26. The call came from a 14-year-old that was home during the time of the incident along with a 12-year-old sibling. 9News was told the 14-year-old recognized the alleged shooter as their mother’s ex-boyfriend.
“Very, very tragic situation but it could have been a lot worse,” Gautreaux said. “If that young man wouldn’t have thought as quick as he did and got his brother out there and hid behind the house it’s very likely they could have been victims as well.”
The 14-year-old was able to hide behind a shed outside the house with his younger brother while providing a description of the vehicle the shooter was in. Deputies found the vehicle and a chase ensued through the Shenandoah subdivision.
The Sheriff said the suspect is currently at the Violent Crimes Unit waiting to be interviewed about the incident.
Gautreaux also said EMS arrived on scene but when they responded to the victims paramedics were not able to find a pulse on any of the victims.
“It’s just tragic you know. You never become oblivious to human life being taken and see the violence that human beings can put on each other but this is really a tragic situation and like I say it could have been even worse because I firmly believe if those two children would have remained in that house they could very well have been victims as well," Gautreaux said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Follow Liz Koh on Twitter for the latest from the scene.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.