HAMILTON returning to New Orleans for 2020-21 season at Saenger Theatre

HAMILTON National Tour (Source: Joan Marcus)
By Rachael Thomas | June 27, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 3:26 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Producer, Jeffrey Seller, announced Thursday, June 27 that the national tour of HAMILTON is returning to New Orleans for the 2020-21 Hancock Whitney Broadway season at the Saenger Theatre. The show first came to New Orleans with a three-week debut in March.

Austin Scott and Julia K. Harriman - HAMILTON National Tour
Austin Scott and Julia K. Harriman - HAMILTON National Tour (Source: Joan Marcus)

Season ticket holders who renew their membership will get priority seating for HAMILTON. Some ticket limits and other restrictions may apply, the company warns. For information about season tickets, click here.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
Julia K. Harriman, Sabrina Sloan, Isa Briones & Company - HAMILTON National Tour
Julia K. Harriman, Sabrina Sloan, Isa Briones & Company - HAMILTON National Tour (Source: Joan Marcus)

HAMILTON INFO

  • Book, music, and lyrics - Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Direction - Thomas Kail
  • Choreography - Andy Blankenbuehler
  • Musical direction and orchestrations - Alex Lacamoire
  • Scenic design - David Korins
  • Costume design - Paul Tazewell
  • Lighting design - Howell Binkley
  • Sound design - Nevin Steinberg
  • Hair and wig design - Charles G. LaPointe
  • Casting - Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA

In 2016, HAMILTON received a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. For more information about the show, click here.

