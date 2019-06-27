‘Guaranteed to be Tender’ Baby Back Ribs with Blackberry Barbecue Sauce

‘Guaranteed to be Tender’ Baby Back Ribs with Blackberry Barbecue Sauce
"Guaranteed to be Tender" Baby Back Ribs with Blackberry Barbecue Sauce (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | June 27, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 4:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most grilling experts will prepare barbecued ribs using the long and slow method, cooking them over indirect heat 3–4 hours. However, this slow method requires constant attention, whereas my “guaranteed to be tender” recipe allows more free time for the cook.

Prep Time: 3 hours

Yields: 8 servings

Stirrin' It Up: Baby Back Ribs with Blackberry Barbecue Sauce (June 27, 2019)

Ingredients for Blackberry Barbecue Sauce:

½ cup blackberry preserves

1½ cups Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce

2 tbsps packed brown sugar

2 tbsps Steen's® Cane Syrup

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp mustard powder

2 tbsps red wine vinegar

Method for Blackberry Barbecue Sauce:

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well and set aside.

Brush sauce over grilled pork ribs, chops or tenderloin, when they are almost cooked.

Ingredients for Baby Back Ribs:

4 (2–2¼ pound) slabs baby back ribs

Blackberry Barbecue Sauce (see recipe above)

1 onion, quartered

1 celery stick, chopped

8 cloves garlic, peeled

½ tsp red pepper flakes

salt to taste

Method for Baby Back Ribs:

Using a sharp knife, cut each slab of ribs into 2 equal parts creating 8 portions.

Place ribs in a large Dutch oven with onions, celery, garlic, pepper flakes, and salt. Cover with water by 1 inch and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 1½–2 hours. Ribs should be fork-tender, but not falling apart.

Transfer ribs onto a large cookie sheet and allow to drain and dry thoroughly, approximately 30 minutes.

While ribs are draining, heat barbecue pit according to manufacturer’s directions. If desired, use a few pieces of smoked wood for enhanced flavor.

When coals have subsided to medium heat, place ribs on pit, meat-side up. Turn every 2–3 minutes to achieve a golden-brown color.

Once ribs are browned, glaze with Blackberry Barbecue Sauce on each side.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.