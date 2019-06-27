FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend forecast looking a bit wetter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, Thursday was a dry day for most WAFB neighborhoods, but changes are on the way as we head into Friday and the weekend.
The First Alert Forecast calls for fair skies Friday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the Red Stick. However, after a dry start to the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Yet even with the rains, the area will still manage to make it into the 90s for the high, with a heat index climbing to near 100° before the rains knock those afternoon temperatures back.
The weekend forecast is a little bit wetter, with a 50% to 60% chance of rain Saturday and 50% chances Sunday. After morning starts in the low to mid 70s both weekend days, highs for most neighborhoods will warm to around 90° before the local rains stop the temperature rise.
While rain is a big part of the forecast Friday and the weekend, none of the next of those days are going to be all day washouts. Nor is severe weather a serious concern and rain totals for the most part will be under 0.5″. As a result, while we all need to be “weather aware” over the weekend, the Storm Team is suggesting you keep your current weekend plans intact, but have that WAFB Weather App ready to go should the skies take on a stormy appearance.
Next week’s forecast reads like a typical summer pattern for the WAFB region, with morning starts in the low to mid 70s, afternoon highs in the low 90s, and rain chances running at 30% to 40% each afternoon.
In the tropics, the Storm Team is tracking a few tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin, but none of them offer any pending threat of development over the next five days or more.
