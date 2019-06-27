FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend forecast looking a bit wetter

While rain is a big part of the forecast Friday and the weekend, none of the next of those days are going to be all day washouts. Nor is severe weather a serious concern and rain totals for the most part will be under 0.5″. As a result, while we all need to be “weather aware” over the weekend, the Storm Team is suggesting you keep your current weekend plans intact, but have that WAFB Weather App ready to go should the skies take on a stormy appearance.