FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rains expected next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a high topping out in the mid 90°s yesterday, expect your Thursday to be another hot, humid late June day.
Your morning “out-the-door” temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70°s, with little or no activity to speak of on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule today – only a few isolated mid to late afternoon showers – a high topping out at 94°; overnight, warm and steamy, a spotty shower not out of the question, a low of 73°.
And, to wrap up your week, tomorrow’s outlook includes mostly sunny skies in the morning, more clouds during the afternoon and rain coverage will also increase on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar to 50% - but no threat of widespread severe weather – a high Friday of 92°.
