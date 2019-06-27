Father killed by son once fought for sole custody despite facing charges of assaulting son’s mother

In the court documents WAFB obtained, Templet claimed his son would “suffer immediate and irreparable harm” in his mother’s care. In the same document, Templet claimed on “May 18, 2007 she was charged with trespassing and malicious mischief by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department,” after the mother reportedly rummaged through the mailbox of Templet’s parents’ house and hung missing person signs on that same mailbox.