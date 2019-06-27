Father killed by son once fought for sole custody despite facing charges of assaulting son’s mother

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man allegedly killed by his son in early June once fought for sole custody of that son even though he had previously faced charges of assaulting the boy’s mother.
In 2002, in Harris County, Texas, Burt Templet was charged with three counts of assault against his son’s mother. Two of those were dismissed.
Five years later, court records indicate a heated custody battle between the two over Anthony Templet. Anthony’s mother claimed Templet took him to Baton Rouge and she had not seen him since.
In the court documents WAFB obtained, Templet claimed his son would “suffer immediate and irreparable harm” in his mother’s care. In the same document, Templet claimed on “May 18, 2007 she was charged with trespassing and malicious mischief by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department,” after the mother reportedly rummaged through the mailbox of Templet’s parents’ house and hung missing person signs on that same mailbox.
According to another document, a Baton Rouge family court judge granted Templet “temporary emergency sole custody and care of Anthony.”
Later, the documents show the Texas Department of Family Services could not find any evidence to support Templet’s claims, stating “there was not sufficient information to determine if the abuse/neglect did occur and we will not be providing further services.”
The file concludes with an order to appear for both the mother and Templet. There were no summaries of those hearings.
