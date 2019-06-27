DOTD removing dams from Highway 70 as historic Assumption floodwaters recede

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is removing the aqua dams it installed in Assumption Parish as floodwaters continue to recede.
Workers placed dams along 6,000 feet of LA 70 between LA 996 and LA 69 in late May to keep water off the road, according to DOTD.
Lanes will be closed temporarily while workers remove the dams, though at least one travel lane will be open and monitored by a state trooper at all times. The removal of the dams represents the effective end of an historic flood event in Assumption Parish. Waters began to recede almost as soon as the state dropped a barge in Bayou Chene.
“I prayed to God, ‘Please Lord, stop the water.’ I came to that point where I hollered on him,” Pierre Part resident, Lynn Mabile, said. “The threat of getting washed out is kind of over with.”
While the flooding is likely over in Assumption Parish, river levels on the Mississippi River are still too high for comfort, according to Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority Chair Chip Kline. That means there’s still a chance the state could open the Morganza Spillway.
DOTD expects to remove the dams completely by Friday, June 28.
