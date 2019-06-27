CHS Pete Boudreaux named National Track Coach of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime Catholic High School coaching legend Pete Boudreaux has been named the 2019 National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Track Coach of the Year.
Boudreaux was honored during the NHSACA’s national convention and awards banquet.
The longtime track coach was nominated for this honor by the Louisiana High School Coaches Association. Boudreaux’s selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage. Nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching, using a sport-specific rubric to assign points in each category. The NHSACA has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.
During the course of his 51-year-career at CHS, Boudreaux has led his teams to 18 state cross country championships, 14 state indoor track titles and 17 state outdoor track championships, for a grand total of 49 state championships. Boudreaux’s teams have finished 22 times in the three combined sports. He has also coached 13 individual state championships in cross country and his 1975 team compiled a perfect score (15), the first of only two ever recorded in state history. In track, 136 CHS athletes have won 176 events in the state championships, with 23 athletes setting state records under Boudreaux coaching.
Catholic High School honored Boudreaux’s legacy in 2017 by dedicating the newly renovated track and field facility in his honor- The Pete Boudreaux ’59 Track.
Boudreaux was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 2016. He was also selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Boy’s Coach of the Year for the state of Louisiana. He is also a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
