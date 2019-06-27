CHS Pete Boudreaux named National Track Coach of the Year

During the course of his 51-year-career at CHS, Boudreaux has led his teams to 18 state cross country championships, 14 state indoor track titles and 17 state outdoor track championships, for a grand total of 49 state championships. Boudreaux’s teams have finished 22 times in the three combined sports. He has also coached 13 individual state championships in cross country and his 1975 team compiled a perfect score (15), the first of only two ever recorded in state history. In track, 136 CHS athletes have won 176 events in the state championships, with 23 athletes setting state records under Boudreaux coaching.