Child reportedly left in locked van at St. Amant daycare; investigation launched

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - An investigation has been launched into a St. Amant daycare after a child was reportedly left in a locked van.
The Louisiana State Department of Education says it’s looking into reports that a child was forgotten and locked inside of a van at the A-Z Kidz Zone on Highway 431 in St. Amant on Wednesday, June 19. Allegedly, a headcount was not made when children were getting out of a van after a field trip. One girl, who was asleep, was left on the van and the doors were locked.
The child allegedly unlocked the van’s doors and walked across the parking lot before knocking on the front doors of the daycare to get in.
According to the WAFB First Alert Weather Team, temperatures reached 93 degrees in the area on June 19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the temperature inside a car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open. Children left unattended in parked cars are at the greatest risk for heat stroke and possibly death, the CDC reports.
In a Facebook post from the child’s mother, the daycare gave her child cold towels, water, and ice to cool her down. The mother says the daycare never notified her of the incident.
“We could be planning our child’s funeral right now instead of her birthday party,” the mother’s post read.
In a list of inspection visits, the Department of Education lists an attendance violation for A-Z Kidz Zone on February 5 of this year.
“The center’s daily attendance record for children did not accurately reflect the children on the child care premises at any given time as 53 children were present and 86 children were signed in on the log. S1 stated that the before school children had not been signed out after leaving to rider the center van," the report states.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
