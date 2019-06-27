Check to see if your MacBook Pro is being recalled for overheating, fire risk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An alert issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued Thursday, June 27, laid out specifics about the scope of a previously reported recall on 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers.
The CPSC said Thursday, as many as 432,000 laptops sold in Apple stores and electronics stores nationwide, and online at Apple’s website are included in the recall, including about 26,000 that were sold in Canada.
Apple said it has received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation, as well as 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.
Apple announced it will replace affected batteries, free of charge.
HOW TO GET YOUR LAPTOP REPLACED:
- First check to see which 15-inch MacBook Pro you have.
- Choose “About This Mac” from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen.
- Confirm your model is “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015).”
- If you have that model, enter your computer’s serial number by clicking the link here to see if it is eligible to have the battery replaced free of charge.
