Barcadia closes Baton Rouge location
By Kevin Foster | June 27, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 4:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barcadia, a well known bar and arcade venue has closed it’s Baton Rouge location near the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus.

Located just outside of LSU’s North Gates in a space previously occupied by Serranos Salsa Co., the venue became a popular after hours hangout for students.

Barcadia was first announced in February 2014, but the opening was delayed by almost a year due to issues with permits.

A Barcadia employee declined to clarify when the location officially closed, but employees at nearby businesses said the Baton Rouge location had been closed for at least a month before June 27.

