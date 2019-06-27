Barcadia closes Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barcadia, a well known bar and arcade venue has closed it’s Baton Rouge location near the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus.
Located just outside of LSU’s North Gates in a space previously occupied by Serranos Salsa Co., the venue became a popular after hours hangout for students.
Barcadia was first announced in February 2014, but the opening was delayed by almost a year due to issues with permits.
A Barcadia employee declined to clarify when the location officially closed, but employees at nearby businesses said the Baton Rouge location had been closed for at least a month before June 27.
