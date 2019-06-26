WANTED: Man accused of killing woman and 4-year-old son in south Arkansas

CAMDEN, Ark. (KNOE) - Authorities in south Arkansas need your help to find a man accused of killing two people, including a child.
The Camden Police Department is looking for 23-year-old Jory J. Worthen.
Police say he is suspected of killing Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son. Police found their bodies inside her home on Ronald Drive Tuesday afternoon after she was reported missing by family members.
Police say Worthen could be driving Alyssa's 2007 white Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921YBE.
Police say Worthen should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Worthen, you are advised to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KNOE. All rights reserved.