13 tips for firework safety this Fourth of July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Fourth of July, the Baton Rouge Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers of fireworks.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.
“Fireworks are not legal in East Baton Rouge Parish,” Chief Ed Smith with BRFD said. “Legal or not, if you decide to ignore these words of caution and set off your own fireworks display, precautions need to be taken, and taken seriously.”
The NFPA recommends taking these precautions when using fireworks:
- Only buy fireworks from a licensed seller (not from someone on the street or from someone’s house)
- Read and follow the directions on the fireworks before lighting them
- Have water handy in case of an emergency
- Only use fireworks in an open, outdoor area
- Light the fireworks on a hard surface and be cautious of any wind
- Have a designated person to set off the fireworks who avoids alcohol and does not wear loose clothing
- Make sure that the designated person wears safety goggles and close-toed shoes
- Do not alter or combine fireworks
- Aim the firework away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and people
- Never extend a body part over the device
- Light one firework at a time
- Never relight a “dud” firework
- Wait 20 minutes after setting off the firework to approach it and then soak it in water
BRFD recommends watching a professional fireworks show to enjoy fireworks and prevent injury rather than shooting off your own.
For more information about fireworks safety, visit www.nfpa.org/fireworks.
