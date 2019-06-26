T-building installed after 2016 flood removed from Dutchtown Primary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kids returning to one elementary school in Ascension Parish will enjoy a little more space outside their classrooms this fall.
A T-building installed at Dutchtown Primary School after the 2016 flood have been removed. The buildings housed classrooms while crews worked to repair damages from the historic flooding event.
“Hey, Dutchtown Primary Eagles, what’s missing in these pictures?!” a post on Facebook said, accompanying some pictures of the dead grass and dirt piles where the buildings once stood.
That dirt and dead grass will hopefully turn back into the lush, green field it used to be - a silver lining and a sliver of hope as people continue to recover from flooding over two years ago.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.