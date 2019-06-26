SU holds mock trial to give high school students taste of legal field

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is giving young students the opportunity to get an idea of how the law works. The college is hosting the Minority Law and Research Institute. Through the process, young minority students get taught what it takes to pursue a legal career.
“I’ve gained so much knowledge on how to be a lawyer and what it takes to be a lawyer: the long nights and the long hours that are put into research and briefing a case and things of that nature,” said Nina Donald, a student at Lee High School.
Chancellor for the SU Law Center, John Pierre, says even if the teens don’t want to become lawyers eventually, the program helps prepare students for the college experience.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.