SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Scotlandville Hornets

“I’ll never forget my first day back after spring football practice. Day one, I called my mom. I got in the car and I couldn’t even get a word out. Just excited just to be back in it because football is something you love, and I have given my whole life to this sport, so it was really great to, you know, get back on the field and get back with some really good guys who are ambitious, who have some high hopes and aspirations," Ricard said.