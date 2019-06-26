SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Scotlandville Hornets, after a state runner up finish in 2016 and a semi final appearance the year after, saw a down 2018 season, but are now looking towards a new direction.
It’s a familiar face leading them in that direction. Lester Ricard was officially named associate coach and head coach in waiting back in February after being at Walker in 2017. He resigned with the Wildcats after the first game of last season. The Hornets will lean on the veteran leadership of 25 seniors, players like quarterback Jesse Craig and running back Jeremiah Harris, along with a defense that returns six starters.
One player that knows something about winning championships with Scotlandville on the hardwood is defensive end Jonathan Horton, who expects a change in culture under Ricard.
“I feel like with Coach Ricard being the coach, we are going to do a lot of big things. I feel like this is going to be a whole turnaround. We’re going to do something good," said Horton.
“I’ll never forget my first day back after spring football practice. Day one, I called my mom. I got in the car and I couldn’t even get a word out. Just excited just to be back in it because football is something you love, and I have given my whole life to this sport, so it was really great to, you know, get back on the field and get back with some really good guys who are ambitious, who have some high hopes and aspirations," Ricard said.
