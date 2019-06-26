SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, many high school teams are wrapping up summer workouts, giving the kids a short break before coming back in July ahead of fall camp and jamboree week.
The Livonia High School Wildcats are lead by third year head coach, Marc Brown. They went 9-3 last season, with a second round loss to Lakeshore. Coach Brown says they’ll have about 40 to 45 players on the roster. They played their spring game against Southern Lab at Mumford Stadium.
Look for the defense to be the backbone of this team in 2019 as they break in a new quarterback. With nine returning starters back on the defensive side of the ball and lots of experience, the leadership seems to be in place for another good season.
“We have a lot of three year starters in this bunch, so they know tough times will come, so really excited to see them become leaders and lead this team,” Brown said.
“I just feel like we’re just preparing for a tough season like we always do. We’re getting in the weight room, conditioning, and just building team chemistry together and just trying to come together as a team,” said senior running back/linebacker Jordan Bailey.
